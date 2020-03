This content was published on March 26, 2020 4:44 PM

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain pledged on Thursday to contribute 210 million pounds to the international coalition to find a vaccine against coronavirus following a virtual summit of G20 leaders.

"My call to every G20 country and to governments around the world is to step up and help us defeat this virus," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

(Reporting by William James and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)

