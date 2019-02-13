Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday said the window of opportunity to turn a ceasefire in Yemen into a plan for peace was shortening.

"We now have a shortening window of opportunity to turn the ceasefire into a durable path to peace - and stop the world’s worst humanitarian crisis," Hunt said in a statement ahead of a meeting with the U.S., UAE and Saudi foreign ministers.

"Real progress has been made to reach a political solution but there are also real issues of trust between the two sides which mean the agreement in Stockholm has not been fully implemented."

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram