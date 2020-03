This content was published on March 20, 2020 7:16 PM

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine's government declared a state of emergency on Friday in Kiev and two more out of 25 regions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ukraine, which reported 26 coronavirus cases and three deaths, had previously declared a state of emergency in two other regions with coronavirus patients.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Louise Heavens)

