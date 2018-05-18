External Content

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree to enact the recently adopted decision to expand sanctions on Russian companies and entities, according to information published on the presidential website on Friday. Ukraine's council of security and defence approved in early May the sanctions that mirror those of the United States, which has blacklisted tycoons and allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kiev has also extended existing sanctions it introduced against hundreds of Russian companies and entities in response to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Kremlin support for a pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. The decree did not say which individuals or companies were on the latest list. The council has said the new sanctions would be in force for at least three years and included penalties on Russian lawmakers and top officials. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Paul Tait)

