This content was published on May 21, 2019 11:56 AM

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks from the parliament to the presidential administration office after his inauguration in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine may hold a snap parliamentary election on July 21, an adviser to new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday after Zelenskiy held consultations with lawmakers.

"We see the most acceptable date for the election - July 21, 2019," lawyer Andriy Bogdan told reporters.

Bogdan also said Zelenskiy may announce appointments to some official positions on Tuesday. Bogdan is seen as a possible contender to become the head of the presidential administration.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams)

