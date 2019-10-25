This content was published on October 25, 2019 10:42 AM

KIEV (Reuters) - Police in Ukraine said on Friday they had detained a foreigner wanted in the United States on suspicion of hacking into computer systems and stealing $6 million from American financial institutions.

The 32-year-old man, whose name and nationality was not given, was detained in a hotel in Kiev where he was living temporarily.

"The man is suspected of illegally interfering in the operation of computer systems, fraud, theft and money laundering in especially large amounts," the police said in a statement.

U.S. law enforcement bodies have been investigating the hacker's activities since 2010 and asked for Ukraine's assistance this year, the police said, adding that the Ukraine government was considering extraditing him to the United States.

Officials at the U.S. embassy to Ukraine were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram