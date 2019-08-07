This content was published on August 7, 2019 2:45 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy chairs a meeting with the country's military leadership in Kiev, Ukraine, August 7, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, and that Macron had supported Zelenskiy's initiative for a new round of four-way talks to bring peace to the eastern Donbass region.

Ukraine wants new discussions under the so-called "Normandy Format" involving France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy earlier pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a resumption of the peace talks, after four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by shelling in the Donbass.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)

