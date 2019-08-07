KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, and that Macron had supported Zelenskiy's initiative for a new round of four-way talks to bring peace to the eastern Donbass region.

Ukraine wants new discussions under the so-called "Normandy Format" involving France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy earlier pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a resumption of the peace talks, after four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by shelling in the Donbass.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters