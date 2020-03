This content was published on March 11, 2020 10:42 AM

FILE PHOTO - Medical officials with protective gear walk inside a plane while taking the body temperature of passengers, who arrived on a flight from New York City, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kiev will close schools and universities from Thursday until the end of March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

He said the city would also restrict mass events in the capital, including concerts and conferences. Cinemas and entertainment areas in shopping malls will also close.

Ukraine has so far reported one coronavirus case.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by John Stonestreet)

