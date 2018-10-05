External Content

This content was published on October 5, 2018 9:57 AM Oct 5, 2018 - 09:57

The seven Rohingya men to be deported sit as Indian and Myanmar security officials exchange documents before their deportation on India-Myanmar border at Moreh in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer (reuters_tickers)

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concern on Friday for the safety and security of seven Rohingya men deported from India to Myanmar, saying they had been denied access to legal counsel and a chance to have their asylum claims assessed. India deported seven Rohingya Muslim men to Myanmar on Thursday, raising fears of further repatriations among those sheltering in refugee camps in the country and concern that those returned faced the risk of abuse at the hands of Myanmar authorities. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

