AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dismissing U.S. objections, judges at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that the U.N. body has jurisdiction to hear a claim by Iran to recover $1.75 billion (£1.36 billion) in assets frozen by Washington.

Iran has argued that sanctions imposed in May by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump violate terms of a 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two countries, which Washington has said it will back out of.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters