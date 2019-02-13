AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dismissing U.S. objections, judges at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that the U.N. body has jurisdiction to hear a claim by Iran to recover $1.75 billion (£1.36 billion) in assets frozen by Washington.

Iran has argued that sanctions imposed in May by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump violate terms of a 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two countries, which Washington has said it will back out of.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)

