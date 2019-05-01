This content was published on May 1, 2019 12:31 PM

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Anyone who uses oil as a weapon is creating the death and collapse of OPEC, Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday, according to SHANA, the news site of the oil ministry.

"Those who use oil as a weapon against two founding members of OPEC are disturbing the unity of OPEC and creating the death and collapse of OPEC and the responsibility for that is with them," Zanganeh said in a speech at an oil and gas conference in Tehran.

Anyone who uses oil as a political tool must also accept the consequences, he said.

