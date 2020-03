This content was published on March 15, 2020 7:07 AM

TASHKENT (Reuters) - An Uzbek citizen has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from France, Uzbekistan's Healthcare Ministry said on Sunday, marking the first infection from the virus in the Central Asian country of 34 million.

It said it was taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Uzbekistan's state airline said on Sunday it was suspending or curbing flights to a number of cities in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East until the end of April.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Michael Perry)

