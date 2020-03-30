This content was published on March 30, 2020 2:47 PM

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Van Gogh painting was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands overnight, the museum said Monday. The museum has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The painting "Lentetuin", or "Spring Garden," an 1884 painting showing the spring garden of the rectory at Neunen, had been on loan from the Groninger Museum.

"We are angry, shocked and sad," Singer general director Evert van Os told a news conference broadcast on YouTube.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018