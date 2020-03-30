AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Van Gogh painting was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands overnight, the museum said Monday. The museum has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The painting "Lentetuin", or "Spring Garden," an 1884 painting showing the spring garden of the rectory at Neunen, had been on loan from the Groninger Museum.

"We are angry, shocked and sad," Singer general director Evert van Os told a news conference broadcast on YouTube.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters