This content was published on March 13, 2020 4:20 PM

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday, adding that the country is suspending classes at public and private schools starting on Monday.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom, writing by Brian Ellsworth)

