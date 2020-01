This content was published on January 5, 2020 3:31 PM

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during an extraordinary session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan police are blocking a group of opposition legislators from entering congress, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Sunday at the entrance to the legislative palace, as congress prepares to elect new leadership.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom)

