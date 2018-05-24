External Content

This content was published on May 24, 2018 6:15 PM May 24, 2018 - 18:15

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes the oath as re-elected President by the National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly at the Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello (reuters_tickers)

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who was reelected on Sunday, will begin his new six-year term in January, the head of the pro-government Constituent Assembly said on Thursday. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Paul Simao)

