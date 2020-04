This content was published on April 29, 2020 4:19 PM

VIENNA (Reuters) - Vienna police gave the all-clear on Wednesday after part of the former imperial palace housing Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen's office was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

"The search was negative. All closures can be lifted!" the police said on Twitter after the area around Van der Bellen's office was sealed off and the building searched.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes