This content was published on April 22, 2020 1:52 PM

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam arrested seven people, including three officials from the Hanoi Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday for "wrongdoings" linked to procurement during the coronavirus crisis, the security ministry said.

The suspects were arrested on charges of overstating the cost of a COVID-19 testing system during a transaction, an act which had "caused serious damage to the country", the security ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the CDC.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

