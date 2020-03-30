This content was published on March 30, 2020 2:56 AM

FILE PHOTO - Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks during the closing ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's prime minister has asked major cities to prepare for possible lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country almost reached 200, a government statement said on Monday.

"Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have to review and update plans to battle the virus, and have to stand ready for city lockdown scenarios," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in the statement.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by James Pearson and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

