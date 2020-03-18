This content was published on March 18, 2020 5:04 AM

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks to protect themselves against coronavirus while driving along Long Bien bridge in Hanoi, Vietnam March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has confirmed an additional case of coronavirus linked to a mosque event in Malaysia, its health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing its total number of cases to 67.

The latest known patient, a 36-year-old man, returned to Vietnam on March 4 on VietJet flight VJ826 from Kuala Lumpur.

The man, identified only as "Patient 67", attended a 16,000-person mosque gathering in Kuala Lumpur and is the second patient in Vietnam linked to the event, the health ministry said in a statement.

Patient 67's home village was also placed under lockdown for 28 days from Tuesday night.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

