This content was published on April 21, 2020 5:05 AM

FILE PHOTO: A poster warning about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

MANILA (Reuters) - Vietnam is staying on top of its coronavirus infections as a result of strong leadership by the government and cooperation among its people in helping to contain the spread, the World Health Organization's regional chief said on Tuesday.

Vietnam has shown strong government leadership in implementing measures, Takeshi Kasai, WHO Western Pacific director, said at a regular briefing.

Discipline among its public in following social rules to reduce infections has also helped, he said.

Vietnam has reported no deaths and just 268 cases of the coronavirus, far fewer than most countries in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes