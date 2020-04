This content was published on April 13, 2020 12:24 PM

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported five more confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country's tally to 265, with no deaths.

Nearly 122,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Vietnam, it said, and 72,500 people have been under quarantine.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

