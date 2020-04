This content was published on April 3, 2020 12:58 PM

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing a protective suit collects blood specimen at a rapid testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported 10 more coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 237.

More than 73,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Vietnam, it said, and 72,942 people have been placed under quarantine. The health ministry has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the country.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

