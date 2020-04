This content was published on April 22, 2020 12:17 PM

FILE PHOTO: A zen practitioner sits on an empty street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed on Wednesday to ease the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country, state media reported.

No provinces in the Southeast Asian country are seen as "highly prone" to the new coronavirus, Phuc was quoted as saying on Voice of Vietnam national radio.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

