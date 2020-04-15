This content was published on April 15, 2020 11:57 AM

FILE PHOTO: A health worker wears a protective face shield next to a soldier as they work at the quarantined Nephrology hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will extend its coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, for seven days, although restrictions will be lifted in some areas outside of the Southeast Asian country's main cities, state media reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the decision at a meeting on Wednesday, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, adding that those 12 provinces were highly prone to the new coronavirus, which has infected 267 people in the country, but no deaths.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes