This content was published on July 29, 2018 11:18 AM Jul 29, 2018 - 11:18

Cambodia's Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Hun Sen prepares to cast his vote at a polling station during a general election in Takhmao, Kandal province, Cambodia July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside (reuters_tickers)

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Voter turnout for Cambodia's general election on Sunday was 80.49 percent, the National Election Commission (NEC) said. In the previous general election in 2013 turnout was 69.61 percent, or 6.73 million voters. The announcement came after polls closed in the election which some have called a sham because of the lack of any credible opposition to long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen. "The total number of people who voted was 6.74 million or about 80.49 percent. This is the success of the election," Sik Bun Hok, chairman of the NEC, said in a televised news conference. "This time is higher," he added. "Cambodia should be proud." (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Philip McClellan)

Reuters