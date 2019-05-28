This content was published on May 28, 2019 2:05 PM

FILE PHOTO: Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner speaks with guests after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered remarks on immigration reform in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Brian Hook are visiting in Morocco, Jordan and Israel this week to discuss the economic portion of Kushner's Middle East peace plan, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The trip, which will last through Friday, comes before a workshop on the proposal planned for late June in Bahrain, the official said. The group plans to be in Israel on Thursday, according to the official.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

