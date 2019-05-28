WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Brian Hook are visiting in Morocco, Jordan and Israel this week to discuss the economic portion of Kushner's Middle East peace plan, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The trip, which will last through Friday, comes before a workshop on the proposal planned for late June in Bahrain, the official said. The group plans to be in Israel on Thursday, according to the official.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters