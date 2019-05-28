WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Brian Hook are visiting in Morocco, Jordan and Israel this week to discuss the economic portion of Kushner's Middle East peace plan, a White House official said on Tuesday.
The trip, which will last through Friday, comes before a workshop on the proposal planned for late June in Bahrain, the official said. The group plans to be in Israel on Thursday, according to the official.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)