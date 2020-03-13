WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday is convening an urgent meeting after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox Business Network reported on Friday.

Fox News also reported that Bolsonaro's test for COVID-19 had come back positive, but gave no source.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately response to a request for comment on the reports.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Alexandra Alper; writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

