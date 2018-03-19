External Content

Special Counsel Robert Mueller leaves the U.S. Capitol Building after meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House lawyer Ty Cobb said on Sunday that President Donald Trump was not considering or discussing firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Cobb's statement came after Trump earlier in the day criticized Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller," said Cobb. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Peter Cooney)

