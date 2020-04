This content was published on April 7, 2020 3:37 PM

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday.

Grisham, who used to be communications director for the first lady, succeeded Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary in June.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

