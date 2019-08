This content was published on August 7, 2019 5:29 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will discuss violent extremism online with representatives from a number of Internet and technology companies on Friday, according to a White House spokesman.

"The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey)

