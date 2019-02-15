U.S. President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border during remarks about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said there will be a U.S. announcement on Syria in the next 24 hours, as European allies and Russia wait to see how he will carry out his December decision to withdrawal all 2,000 U.S. troops from the country.

"We have a lot of great announcements having to do with Syria and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24 hours," Trump said during Rose Garden event at the White House.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

