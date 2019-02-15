WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said there will be a U.S. announcement on Syria in the next 24 hours, as European allies and Russia wait to see how he will carry out his December decision to withdrawal all 2,000 U.S. troops from the country.

"We have a lot of great announcements having to do with Syria and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24 hours," Trump said during Rose Garden event at the White House.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters