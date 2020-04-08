GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agency's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism and suggestion that Washington could review funding.

"So my advice, three things," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing. "Please, unity at national level, no using COVID for political points. Second, honest solidarity at the global level. And honest leadership from the U.S. and China."

He urged leaders not to "politicise" the virus.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters