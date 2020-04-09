FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing to launch an appeal soon for more than $1 billion (£807.30 million) to fund operations against the COVID-19 pandemic through year-end, diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.

It comes against the backdrop of a salvo lobbed by U.S. President Donald Trump against the WHO over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and suggestions from his administration it might re-evaluate U.S. funding.

The U.N. agency needs more resources than ever as it leads the global response against the disease that has infected 1.4 million people and killed 85,000, diplomats and experts say.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a speech to diplomats on Thursday issued by the WHO, said it would release its latest plan "in the coming days". It follows the WHO's first three-month appeal for $675 million through April.

"It will be well over $1 billion, maybe several billion," a Western envoy said. Another diplomat following the discussions said that the appeal would be at least $1 billion.

A WHO spokesman, asked about this figure, had no immediate comment.

Tedros gave a strident defence of WHO's work on Wednesday, a day after Trump accused it of being "China centric".

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later said Washington was re-evaluating U.S. funding to the body, saying international organisations utilising U.S. taxpayer money needed to deliver on their goals.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Shields and Frances Kerry)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes