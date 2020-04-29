GENEVA (Reuters) - The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) defended the body's record in its response to the new coronavirus in a news briefing on Wednesday.

"From the beginning, the WHO has acted quickly and decisively to respond to warn the world," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after giving a timeline of what the body knew in the lead-up to declaring COVID-19 a global emergency on Jan. 30.

"We sounded the alarm early and we sounded it often," he said, adding: "WHO is committed to transparency and accountability."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Michael Shields)

