GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them not to lift them too early, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again," said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing.

"It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications," he added.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jon Boyle)

