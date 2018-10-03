External Content

October 3, 2018

FILE PHOTO: Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin (reuters_tickers)

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's anti-graft agency arrested former first lady Rosmah Mansor on Wednesday and she will be charged with money laundering, her lawyer told Reuters. Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was detained after being questioned by the anti-graft agency, her lawyer, K.Kumaraendran, said. She will be charged on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

