This content was published on December 7, 2018 12:56 PM

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has proposed reopening the Houthi-held airport in the capital Sanaa on condition planes are first inspected in the airports of Aden or Sayun which are under its control, two government officials said on Friday.

The proposal was made at the U.N-sponsored Yemen peace talks which started on Thursday in Sweden.

(Reporting by Aziz al-Yakoubi; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Peter Graff)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up