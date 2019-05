This content was published on May 23, 2019 1:20 PM

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi group said it launched a drone attack on a Patriot missile battery in the airport of the Saudi city of Najran, according to a tweet on Thursday by the group's TV Al-Masirah.

There was no Saudi confirmation of the attack.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

