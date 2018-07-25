External Content

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement attacked a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, causing slight damage, Saudi state television quoted the Saudi-led coalition as saying on Wednesday. The statement followed an earlier claim by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV that the group had targeted a Saudi Arabian warship off the western coast of Yemen. "The Saudi oil tanker was subjected to slight damage due to the attack by the Houthi militia," Saudi state media said. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Rania El Gamal)

