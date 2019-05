This content was published on May 22, 2019 4:24 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Najran airport, the group’s Al Masirah TV said early on Wednesday.

It said it targeted hangars containing war planes. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. There was also no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia or the Saudi-led coalition.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Paul Tait)

