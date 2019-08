This content was published on August 8, 2019 8:50 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis launched two drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, Al Masirah TV quoted the group's military spokesman as saying on Thursday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram