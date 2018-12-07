Yemen's Houthis reject government proposal to inspect Sanaa flights

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement rejected a government proposal that would allow the airport in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa to be reopened only if all flights land in a government-held airport for inspections.

The Houthi delegation head at peace talks in Sweden, Mohammed Abdusalam, also told al-Jazeera television that the port of Hodeidah must be kept apart from the military conflict, and that a government should be formed first before all parties are disarmed.

(Reporting by Hesham el-Sherif; Editing by Peter Graff)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up