Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Yemen's Houthis reject government proposal to inspect Sanaa flights

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement rejected a government proposal that would allow the airport in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa to be reopened only if all flights land in a government-held airport for inspections.

The Houthi delegation head at peace talks in Sweden, Mohammed Abdusalam, also told al-Jazeera television that the port of Hodeidah must be kept apart from the military conflict, and that a government should be formed first before all parties are disarmed.

(Reporting by Hesham el-Sherif; Editing by Peter Graff)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad

Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up

advent calendar

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters