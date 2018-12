This content was published on December 11, 2018 11:35 AM

RIMBO (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed government on Tuesday exchanged lists of prisoners for a swap, according to delegates at the peace talks in Sweden.

The warring parties' two lists contain a combined total of around 15,000 names, they said.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up