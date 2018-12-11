Yemen's warring parties exchange prisoner lists, talks focus on Hodeidah

FILE PHOTO: A convoy of vehicles transporting U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths drive during a visit to the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen November 23, 2018. Picture taken November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo

RIMBO, Sweden (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed government on Tuesday exchanged lists of some 15,000 prisoners for a swap agreed as a confidence-building measure at the start of U.N.-sponsored peace talks.

Both parties at the consultations in Sweden, set to last until Dec. 13, have yet to settle major sticking points, including a ceasefire in the port of Hodeidah, reopening of Sanaa airport and shoring up of the central bank.

The talks are being held as Western allies press Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, leaders of a military coalition backing the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, to end a war that has pushed Yemen to the verge of famine.

Delegates said the prisoner swap would be conducted via Houthi-held Sanaa airport in north Yemen and government-held Sayun airport in the south - a process overseen by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"We have exchanged more than 7,000 names from each side, including some 200 high-ranking officers," said Ghaleb Mutlaq, a delegate for the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Hadi's foreign minister tweeted that the government had submitted a list of 8,576 prisoners, including activists and journalists. The Houthi delegate said a joint committee would investigate those still missing.

