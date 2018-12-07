Zambian court says Lungu can stand for third term as president in 2021

This content was published on December 7, 2018 11:34 AM

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that President Edgar Lungu can stand in presidential elections due in 2021, finding that he would not be breaching a constitutional two-term limit.

Lungu's first period in office lasted only one year and six months, when he took over after the death of the previous elected president. He then won election to a second, full term.

Lungu argued that the constitution says a president is only deemed to have served a term if he is in office for at least three years of the full five-year term.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up