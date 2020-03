This content was published on March 27, 2020 7:13 PM

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Monday to help curb the spread of coronavirus, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday.

Only state and health workers will be exempted from the lockdown, Mnangagwa said. Zimbabwe has five confirmed coronavirus cases, including one death.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

