With more than enough willing participants, the experiment with the unconditional basic income in the village of Rheinau near Zurich is a step closer to reality.
About 800 people have applied, as Mayor Andreas Jenni told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Monday. Over the course of the day, the definite number will be announced after any invalid applications are thrown out.
The minimum needed for the experiment is 650 people. Then it will just be a matter of finding enough money: CHF3-5 million ($3.1-5.2 million) from private individuals and foundations.
