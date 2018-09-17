This content was published on September 17, 2018 11:42 AM Sep 17, 2018 - 11:42

Rheinau: A picturesque setting for a film about a basic income project (© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER)

With more than enough willing participants, the experiment with the unconditional basic income in the village of Rheinau near Zurich is a step closer to reality.

About 800 people have applied, as Mayor Andreas Jenni told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Monday. Over the course of the day, the definite number will be announced after any invalid applications are thrown out.

The minimum needed for the experiment is 650 people. Then it will just be a matter of finding enough money: CHF3-5 million ($3.1-5.2 million) from private individuals and foundations.

+ Each person would get CHF2,500 ($2,592) per month

Participants would receive an unconditional basic income of CHF2,500 for one year. But those who earn more than that would have to pay back the basic income.

Filmmaker Rebecca Panian is planning a documentary about how the project affects the town on the Rhine river in northern Switzerland.







SDA-Keystone/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!