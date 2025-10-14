Risk Rally Loses Momentum, Silver Sets New Peak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares retreated and US equity-index futures erased gains as a revival in risk appetite lost momentum. Cryptocurrencies extended their losses and precious metals hit new all-time highs.

MSCI’s gauge of Asian shares fell 0.4% as gauges in China and Hong Kong gave up their initial gains. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indexes erased their earlier advanced and traded flat. Japanese indexes fell more than 1.6% amid a brewing political crisis in the country. The yen flipped its earlier losses and strengthened against the dollar.

Silver hit an all-time high above $52.50, and gold set a new peak. Treasury 10-year yields rose two basis points to 4.05% as trading resumed following Monday’s holiday. A gauge of the dollar held its gains from the prior session while crude oil rose for a second consecutive day.

US stocks had clawed back part of Friday’s losses — after tensions between Washington and Beijing rattled investors — signaling a renewed willingness to buy the dip as a resilient economy and Federal Reserve easing outweighed fears of an AI bubble. That optimism now faces an early test as major US banks kick off third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

“Risk sentiment remains fragile as cracks resurface across both equity and crypto markets,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at Vantage Markets. “The relentless record-breaking run in precious metals sends a clear message — investors are buckling up for the next storm.”

Beneath the surface of recent market swings, investors are positioning for what some call the “debasement trade” — a longer-term repricing of assets as they seek protection from the risks posed by runaway budget deficits.

Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence theme continued to dominate markets as Broadcom Inc. soared about 10% as OpenAI agreed to buy its custom chips and networking equipment. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2% Monday and a key gauge of chipmakers surged nearly 5%.

Shares of companies discussing alliances with Nvidia Corp. jumped Monday, with Vertiv Holdings Co. closing at an all-time high and Navitas Semiconductor Corp. adding 31% after the bell following a 21% climb during the regular session.

Nvidia also struck a deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. Also in Asia, Samsung Electronics Co. reported its biggest quarterly profit in more than three years, reflecting surging AI-related demand for memory chips.

US-listed rare earth and critical mineral stocks jumped Monday, following strong gains among Asian peers, as fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington over China’s exports fueled bets on alternative suppliers.

On Tuesday, China reiterated that the export control measures on rare earth and other related items do not prohibit exports, and applications that meet the requirements will continue to be approved.

“China has reminded the world that it can use its dominance in rare earths and will likely continue to do so in the foreseeable future,” said Justin Lin, investment analyst at Global X Management in Sydney. “The current short term rally is driven by surprise, but long term there’s much more room to run as the global shift away from Chinese dominance becomes a necessary and structural trend.”

China and the US have been maintaining communication within the framework of the economic and trade consultation mechanism, and held working-level talks on Monday, the Chinese ministry of commerce said.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he still expects Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet. However, he warned that all options are open for retaliating against China’s move to tighten exports of rare earths. China had urged further negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

Corporate News:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is planning to invest more than $10 billion in southern India to set up a 1-gigawatt data center, marking one of its biggest bets in a market that’s key to its global expansion plans. Rio Tinto Group’s third-quarter copper output jumped 10% from the year before, as the world’s second-biggest miner seeks to keep ramping up production of the metal that’s key to the energy transition. Apple Inc. is bringing its superthin iPhone Air to China after a pause that allowed local carriers to prepare for the eSIM-only device. Preorders start Oct. 17 after domestic carriers including China Mobile Ltd. won approval to support that feature. LG Electronics India Ltd. appears to be poised to rise in its Mumbai trading debut on Tuesday after investors flocked to its initial public offering, making it the country’s most oversubscribed billion-dollar deal of its kind in 17 years. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:03 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1579 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 152.09 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1420 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $113,665.23 Ether fell 3% to $4,162.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.05% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 1.665% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.27% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $59.72 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.3% to $4,163.10 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Carmeli Argana and Abhishek Vishnoi.

